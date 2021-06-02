WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities were able to locate a missing two-year-old Monday night in Lapeer County.

Rescuers were called to the 4500 block of Fish Lake Rd. around 9:30 p.m.

The father said he fell asleep on the couch and when he woke up he discovered that the door was unlocked and the family dog was wet.

Deputies did an initial search in a nearby pond for the non-verbal toddler, and the dive team and 80 search and rescue personnel were called in.

With the help of a Michigan State Police helicopter, the boy was located about 400 yards from the house, lying in a fetal position near a tree line.

He was checked out by Lapeer County EMS, and returned to the family around midnight.

Trooper 2 assisted troopers and Lapeer County deputies in finding a missing toddler last night. A very happy ending for all involved! Posted by Michigan State Police on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

