20-year-old arrested as second suspect in March murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of a man at a gas station at Detroit and Central in March of this year.

Javontay Johnson is the second person to be arrested in the murder. The first, a juvenile, was arrested just after the shooting on March 10, after a pursuit by police.

Toledo Police issued an arrest warrant for Johnson in May and he was taken into custody on Thursday. He appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday and his bond was set at $1 million.

