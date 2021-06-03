Traffic
6/3: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Sizzling first weekend of June; scattered storms next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’ve already hit the 90s five times this year, and we’ll likely double that figure before next midweek! Isolated morning showers are possible Friday, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat wave really kicks in over the weekend, with a bit of a southwest breeze and plenty of sun edging those highs to the 90-degree mark. Showers and storms will start tapping into the heat and humidity (feeling like the mid-90s) early next week, with a “break” Thursday as highs cool only slightly to the mid-80s.

