American Red Cross, 13abc hosting All American Blood Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross and 13abc are hosting the All American Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 9, at The Venues on S. St. Clair St.Appointments are available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

You can make an appointment at this link, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store or Google Play.

Anyone who donates to the All American Blood Drive will receive one free ticket to Cedar Point and a T-shirt, while supplies last.

