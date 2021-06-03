Catholic Bishops of Ohio to lift exemption to attend Mass and Holy Days of Obligation this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Catholic Bishops of Ohio announced it is lifting the exemption to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation starting this weekend.

The obligation for the faithful to attend resumes with the Sunday Masses for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ beginning June 5.

The updated guidelines were released last month and the changes go into effect this weekend to coincide with the end of most of Ohio’s COVID-19 health orders.

Exemptions from attending Mass and broadcasts of Mass will still be made for those with who are sick, have pre-existing conditions, are physically unable to attend, or those with a serious reason. The exemption will also be made for those who care for an immuno-compromised person. Those who have fear or anxiety about contracting COVID-19 are also exempt from their obligation.

It is encouraging Parishes to continue or start providing broadcasts of their Masses and liturgies.

The Diocese of Toledo released Liturgical guidelines for the reinstatement of the obligation to attend Holy Days of Obligation, including ending the requirement to wear masks. Those who wish to continue wearing masks may do so but reminds congregants that masks and facial coverings should never be placed on the altar or ambo.

Other guidelines from the Diocese of Toledo include reinstating full-capacity seating, no longer requiring social distancing, and to once again fill Baptismal fonts and Holy Water stoops with water. The Sign of Peace may be reinstated, though it notes it does not necessarily imply physical touch with others.

You can read the complete guidelines here.

