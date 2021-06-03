Crow, Statin found guilty in Food Town purse robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The two women accused of dragging an elderly woman in a Toledo grocery store parking lot while stealing her purse were both found guilty of their charges on Thursday.

Yasmen Crow entered a guilty plea in May to one count of robbery. She was sentenced to a minimum term of three years in prison and a maximum of 4 1/2 years.

Jolay Statin had previously pleaded not guilty but withdrew that plea. She entered a guilty plea to one count of robbery as well. She will be sentenced on June 17.

Crow and Statin were accused of robbing an elderly woman in the Food Town parking lot on March 3. Store surveillance video shows the two dragging the woman to the ground as they take her purse.

