Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old

By WJLA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) - Two Maryland police officers are facing a civil lawsuit after they detained a 5-year-old boy last year.

A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of assaulting, falsely arresting and inflicting emotional distress.

“Get in, now! I’m not asking. Get in the car,” one of the officers is heard yelling at the boy in body camera footage of the incident.

The officers had responded after the child ran away from his elementary school.

Last week, both officers responded to the lawsuit and contested that they ever “grabbed” the boy or treated him “like a criminal.”

“I wish you would. I wish you would slap that phone out of there,” the officer is heard saying in the body camera footage. “Sit down! Sit down! No? You better listen to me; you are mad rude. You understand? Your mom’s going to talk to you. She’s on the phone.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery County’s Board of Education is also calling the civil suit into question.

“Plaintiff’s attempt in her lawsuit to utilize armchair reflection and Monday morning quarterbacking to manufacture a duty for MCPS employees to intervene in this situation is not supported by case law or statutory law,” the board said in part in a statement.

Police Chief Marcus Jones confirmed that Christmon and Holliday continue to patrol the streets of Montgomery County.

The department’s acknowledged it disciplined both officers but has declined to elaborate.

As for the civil lawsuit, the boy’s mother is seeking more than $200,000.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for late October.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

