Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Feds drop 161 counts against Port Clinton doc, defense attorney argues against

Port Clinton doctor William Bauer faces 101 counts of felony drug charges and health care fraud.
Port Clinton doctor William Bauer faces 101 counts of felony drug charges and health care fraud.(WTVG)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Federal judge granted a request by prosecutors Wednesday to drop more than half of the 252 drug charges a Port Clinton doctor is facing for allegedly prescribing opiates to patients improperly.

Dr. William Bauer was indicted in August of 2019, accused of distributing controlled substances and health care fraud.

In the court filing, prosecutors claimed the charges they were dropping were irrelevant or unnecessary. However, they asked the judge to dismiss them without prejudice, meaning the charges could be brought against Dr. Bauer in the future.

But Dr. Bauer’s attorney questioned the move as a tactic for a second trial.

“By seeking to dismiss 161 of the currently pending charges without prejudice, the Government seeks to hold those charges in reserve to be used against Defendant for a second assault, after it loses the first,” defense attorney John GIbbon said in his response to amendment. “It comes only after Defendant was required to furnish detailed summaries of the testimony of its expert witnesses laying bare the wild and unfounded conclusions of the Government’s own expert, whose puerile and unscientific opinions provided the sole basis for the Grand Jury’s indictment.”

The defense asked the judge to either dismiss the charges with prejudice, or go to court with all charges intact. The judge approved the prosecution’s request instead.

Prior to his indictment, Dr. Bauer reached out to 13abc to discuss what he felt were heavy-handed restrictions on pain medication that end up causing more suffering in patients that are experiencing real pain.

The trial is scheduled to begin July 6.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Carlye of Toledo won the June 2 drawing of Ohio's Vax-A-Million lottery. [Photo: Gov....
‘I’m still dreaming’: Toledo man wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Three people were shot in the parking lot of a West Toledo bar on Wednesday, June 2.
Four people shot, one person hit by car during shooting at West Toledo bar
It is a massive mural being painted on dozens of silos in Toledo
Work begins on massive mural that will shine a national spotlight on Toledo
Authorities in Michigan were able to locate a missing toddler with the help of a helicopter and...
WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Latest News

There have been multiple break-ins at homes in Bath, Richfield, Stow and Akron and all involved...
Housing market continues to ramp up demand and dwindling supply
New township hall and police station
Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
Washington Township trustees want to build a new township hall and police station
New township hall and police station
Tours will take place the second Friday and Saturday of June, July and August
Local organizations to host Metro Beet Urban Farm and Garden Tours
Toledo cancels 4th of July fireworks display