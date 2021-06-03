Fulton County fully opens all county-owned buildings

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 15 months after declaring a State of Emergency at the beginning of the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fulton County Commissioners voted unanimously voted to discontinue the declaration on Thursday. The State of Emergency was originally declared on March 19, 2020.

During a regularly scheduled session, the commissioners adopted a resolution that a State of Emergency no longer exists in Fulton County. The vote fully opens all County-owned public buildings, as well as ending congregate grouping rules.

All buildings will continue to follow CDC guideline recommendations that unvaccinated persons shall continue to wear masks.

