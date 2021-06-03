Humes sworn in as new Waterville Twp. police chief

WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville Township swore in a new police chief on Wednesday morning. Charles Humes Jr. comes to the position with 37 years of law enforcement experience.

Humes said he plans to be accessible to everyone in the community. His first priority is to begin developing relationships immediately.

“To get to know the public and to let them know that I do care and that I’m here to help people and improve the community and their lives,” Humes said.

Humes is a published author, having written for numerous law enforcement journals. He is also an international-level law enforcement trainer.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.