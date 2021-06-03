June 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible southeast of Toledo today. Highs will be around 80 degrees. An isolated shower is possible late morning on Friday, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. The weekend through late next week will bring hot and humid weather with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the low to middle 90s. A few pop up late day showers or storms are possible during the middle of next week.

