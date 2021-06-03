Traffic
Life without the mask leaving some feeling weird

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Veronica Foreman of Toledo reflects the sentiments many in Northwest Ohio are expressing following the dropping of all COVID restrictions in Ohio.

“I’m very happy to be moving on from 2020, getting on with the rest of my life mask-free,” she said.

Lucas County goes into the rollback with 44% of the residents vaccinated against the deadly virus. COVID cases are hovering around 20 new cases per day, which is down significantly from a few months ago when cases were as high as 127 per day.

With interest in the vaccine waning, the health department is going to a walk-in clinic approach to getting people vaccinated. County health officials say if any organization still wants the department to hold a closed pod vaccine clinic for their members, they will arrange.

Even with advanced notice, many people say the repeal of all restrictions seems almost too good to believe.

“It still feels kind of iffy for some people. After a year and a half, suddenly it’s over? It does feel kind of weird,” Sylvania businessman Scott Hudson said.

