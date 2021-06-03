Local organizations to host Metro Beet Urban Farm and Garden Tours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several area groups are teaming up to get Northwest Ohioans growing while promoting gardening, farming, and local foods. These include Toledo GROWs, Ohio State University Extension, Central State University Extension, the 577 Foundation, and Moe Urban Farm. It’s called “Metro Beet,” a self-guided tour of urban farms and community gardens in the Toledo Metro region. Tours kick off Friday, June 11 from 5:00-8:00 pm, and again Saturday, June 12 from 10:00 am-2:00pm.

“When people hear urban farm, it’s not tractors rolling around on the grass, it’s a small plot,” said Yvonne Dubielak, Executive Director with Toledo GROWs. “It’s a farm and garden that’s feeding people. We want to help people understand how important that is in our area.”

Organizers say the goal is to inspire members of the community to try their hand at urban gardening, whether it be in their own backyard, or helping at one of these local urban farms.

“We just want to help people understand that you don’t have to have expertise to grow your own food,” said Dubielak. “Everybody can grow their own food, just dive in and start.”

Each urban garden and farm is unique. They could include hoop houses, pollinator gardens, chickens, honeybees, artwork, rain barrels, and a variety of other features. Some farms and gardens will welcome visitors to wander through on their own, and others will offer a guided tour of the site.

“We’re excited to have people back,” added Dubielak. “Last year was a really hard year.”

The 2021 tours are offered June 11-12, July 9-10, and August 13-14. Locations on the tour will include community gardens and urban farms of all sizes in Toledo and the surrounding area. For a list of gardens and a map of where they’re located, visit the Metro Beet Facebook page. On tour days, participating farms will have a Metro Beets sign posted out front.

If you would like to learn more about Toledo GROWs and other local urban farming initiatives, visit their website or call 419-720-8714. There are opportunities to volunteer, start your own community garden, and much more.

