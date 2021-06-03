Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby

Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no cost.(Nextdoor)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Now, the Nextdoor app is making it even easier to find that treasure – for free.

Nextdoor has noticed that about 25% of the items featured on the app are listed as free. The new Free Find feature helps users quickly find those items nearby.

“It’s your trusted neighborhood treasure map to live sustainably, save money, build connections, and of course find items for your everyday needs,” said Rhett Angold, Product Lead at Nextdoor, in a blog post.

Anyone can browse the free items in their neighborhood, even without a Nextdoor account. Users will have to signup or login to see complete details on an item.

Nextdoor is an app designed to plug into neighborhoods you care about for community information.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Carlye of Toledo won the June 2 drawing of Ohio's Vax-A-Million lottery. [Photo: Gov....
‘I’m still dreaming’: Toledo man wins Vax-A-Million drawing
Three people were shot in the parking lot of a West Toledo bar on Wednesday, June 2.
Four people shot, one person hit by car during shooting at West Toledo bar
It is a massive mural being painted on dozens of silos in Toledo
Work begins on massive mural that will shine a national spotlight on Toledo
Authorities in Michigan were able to locate a missing toddler with the help of a helicopter and...
WATCH: Rescuers locate missing Michigan toddler
Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who...
Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Latest News

There have been multiple break-ins at homes in Bath, Richfield, Stow and Akron and all involved...
Housing market continues to ramp up demand and dwindling supply
New township hall and police station
Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
Washington Township trustees want to build a new township hall and police station
New township hall and police station
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks