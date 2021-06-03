Ohio Republicans accuse Democrats of lying about election reform bill ahead of statewide listening tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Democrats prepared to begin a five-city listening tour about an election reform bill, Republican supporters of the legislation accused them of lying about what’s included in the legislation.

Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) led a news conference Wednesday with the other main co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Sharon Ray (R- Wadsworth), to offer rebuttals to claims made by Democrats about the bill noted on a website promoting the series of town halls.

“Each and every one of the claims made in the Democrat talking points is founded upon a tissue of lies and disinformation,” Seitz said.

Among the provisions Democrats oppose in the bill:

- Allowing three ballot drop-off boxes only at a county’s board of elections for 10 days before the election

- Reallocating the early voting hours devoted to an early voting day on the Monday before Election Day in order to give local officials time to prepare for Election Day

- Moving the mail-in ballot request deadline from three to ten days before the election.

“The most important thing from our perspective is that voters are at the center of any bill moving forward,” said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Cleveland).

She’s the ranking member of the House Government Oversight Committee. Members heard testimony from Seitz and Ray about the bill two weeks ago. Democrats walked out of the hearing shortly before it ended after they were told the debate would end so Republicans could attend a caucus meeting.

That led Democrats on the committee to launch the statewide tour to get feedback from residents in five cities over six days and explain why they’re against the bill. It will end Monday, June 7 in Toledo at the New Psalmist Church for a town hall set from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Being elected is a privilege and a big responsibility,” said Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati). “Part of that responsibility is listening to folks to hear about their experiences and to use that input to make that legislation better. This bill moves in the wrong direction, not the right direction. Hopefully, our colleagues will listen to that.”

Seitz and Ray said the bill was balanced and included provisions Democrats supported, including launching an online absentee ballot request form, though Democrats are opposed to the identification requirements included in the proposal.

“We’re happy to discuss the issues that remain, but make no mistake, the wishes of the other side of the aisle were included in several provisions in this bill,” Ray said.

Republican Secretary Frank LaRose has publically supported the legislation, first in an appearance in Wood County after meeting with local elections officials. He has said many of the provisions in the bill were asked for by election officials, including eliminating the Monday before the day before the election as a day of early voting.

LaRose has also said that the 2020 election was the most successful the state has ever conducted. But he insisted some changes are necessary to improve future elections during years that follow major election years.

Democrats, calling the GOP proposal an anti-voter bill, say they shouldn’t fix something that isn’t broken. They want increased voter access and say they have a number of ideas that are popular but aren’t included in the bill.

Republicans have billed their proposal as one that makes it “easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

“By being disingenuous in their opposition, we might just say, ‘Ok, you don’t like a balanced bill, we might move it in the rightward direction and really give you something to howl about,’” Seitz said.

Seitz said his comments weren’t a threat, but instead were a “recognition of political reality.”

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature.

“Although we’re in a super minority, this is not a super minority issue,” Sweeney said. “This is an issue that transcends party lines, demographics, age groups. This is what our democracy is founded on...This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about doing right by the people of Ohio and protecting our Democracy.

“Although we are in a super minority, we do believe that we’re on the people’s side. They’re the most powerful people in this state. They get to call on their lawmakers in the majority party to make their voices heard through this process. They’re a major factor. I would hope that the majority would take the majority of Ohio’s opinion into consideration when dealing with any kind of voting bill.”

The series of town halls began in Cincinnati, the home city of Seitz. It will continue Thursday in Columbus, then go to Akron, Cleveland and Toledo. More town halls are possible, according to the Democrat’s “Freedom to Vote Town Hall Tour” website.

“Folks in Ohio are seeing all around the country where people’s freedom to vote is being eroded, never thinking that the exact same thing could be happening right here in our state,” Kelley said. “They’re mad about it. We want to hear from folks about how they’re feeling about it right here in our own state.”

