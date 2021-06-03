Traffic
Registration open for Race for the Cure events in Toledo, Findlay

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Susan G. Koman Race for the Cure 5K and Walk events will take place both in-person and virtually this September in Toledo and Findlay.

The Findlay event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, and the Toledo event will be Sunday, Sept. 26. The events were virtual-only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the races costs $35 for adults and $20 for youth, and both include a T-shirt. You can register by emailing nwohioraceinfo@komen.org or gawad@komen.org; calling 567-200-2327; or request a paper registration by calling 567-200-2327.

