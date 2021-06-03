Findlay org. gives bikes to homeless residents to help improve their lives

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When people find themselves homeless, it can be a long road to get back into a secure housing situation. One of the biggest obstacles can be transportation... it’s hard to keep a job if you can’t get to your shift. But two men in Findlay are working to change that.

“I started hearing about people who were going four and five miles walking to get to work, and figured if they were that interested in getting to work, I started repairing bikes to help them get to work a little bit easier than just walking,” says City Mission of Findlay volunteer Ken Schul.

Schul has been coming to the mission every Wednesday night for five years to help the residents regain control of their lives. Jim Helrich came on board to help about a year and a half ago.

“The key is to get people on their feet so they don’t have to stay here. And I feel like this is a big part of that,” says Helrich.

Residents aren’t just given a bike. Each participant chooses one from a pool of second-hand donations, then learns to fix it up themselves. And as each resident gives their bike new life, they get their own second chance.

“That’s one of the best parts of the job. You get to be a bright spot in a person’s life,” says Schul.

“I’m really appreciative that they gave us bikes that we can keep for how long we want to,” says mission resident Josalyn Bargar.

Bargar and Jonathan Miller fixed up their own bikes that they now take to work every day.

“We used to have to walk everywhere we wanted to, but now since we have bikes, we can just take them,” says Bargar.

Helrich and Schul can fix about 140 bikes a year. Multiply that times five years, and it equals a lot of lives changed.

“I’ve seen people go from bike to car to apartment, so you know it makes a difference,” says Helrich.

“Not knowing them for that long, it’s like I’ve known them forever because they’re nice and I appreciate everything that they do for people, and we need more of them,” says Miller.

City Mission of Findlay is always in need of donations. Right now they are looking for three-wheel bikes for residents with disabilities. They do not provide children’s bikes because they do not have helmets. However, every bike does come with a lock. Residents who work nights also get a set of lights.

To learn how you can help, visit the mission’s website.

