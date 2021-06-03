Toledo cancels 4th of July fireworks display

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID will claim yet another Independence Day, the city of Toledo announced Thursday.

The city said it will not hold a 4th of July fireworks display in 2021, though this time it appears it is the after-effects of the pandemic, and not the disease itself, forcing the cancelation.

“We are not having fireworks this year,” said city spokesman Ignazio Messina. “We do not believe any city is having large-scale fireworks this year, because COVID-19 has interrupted the supply chain making it impossible for a large display to take place.”

Just as empty shelves and food prices have been impacted by industry shutting down to hamper the spread of the coronavirus, the build-up necessary to supply the country with fireworks was unable to keep up with demand.

“We wanted to do it but suppliers said it couldn’t be done.”

