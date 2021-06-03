Two suspects face a judge in Lucas County jail rape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people had court appearances Thursday after they were accused of raping an inmate at the Lucas County Jail.

Phillip Brown, Vincent Moore Jr., and Demonte Sturdevant were all indicted last week in the incident. Sturdevant has not yet had his arraignment.

All three are facing felony rape and kidnapping charges, according to court documents.

Both Brown and Moore had their bond set at $100,000 for each charge on Thursday. Brown’s arraignment is rescheduled for June 8. Moore entered a not guilty plea and his pre-trial is set for June 24.

According to Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre, an inmate housed on the sixth floor of the jail reported he was sexually assaulted by three inmates in the same unit in April. Sources told 13abc the inmates used a broom to rape the 21-year-old man.

Navarre said indirect supervision, the layout of the jail, and inadequate staffing can contribute to violence within jails. Last month, he hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding the effort to build a new jail in an effort to make it sense.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident.

