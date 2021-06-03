Traffic
Swastika found painted on UToledo sidewalk

University Hall Clock Tower front-view during Spring.<br />CD-959
University Hall Clock Tower front-view during Spring.<br />CD-959(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo and Toledo Hillel are condemning antisemitism after racist graffiti was reportedly spray-painted near the Honors Academic Village at UT. According to a police report, a faint black swastika was painted on the sidewalk near the intersection of Campus Road and West. Rocket Drive. It was reported on Tuesday.

Campus police said is unclear who is responsible.

In a statement, Toledo Hillel said it stands in solidarity with Jewish students and Hillel members to create an inclusive and positive environment.

“Acts that promote hate and seek to make members of our campus feel unsafe and unwelcome have absolutely no place in our community,” said Toledo Hillel. “We are engaging with the university administration, including Student Affairs, and will continue to work with our students, alumni, and administration to ensure our campus remains a safe place for Jewish students to live, study and celebrate Jewish life.”

A spokesperson for UT said the university is taking the incident seriously.

“The University of Toledo takes seriously any acts of graffiti and destruction of University property, especially when such actions send a message that is contrary to our value of ensuring a diverse and inclusive community that celebrates and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences,” a statement from UT read.

Toledo Hillel said it is offering support to anyone who has concerns or would like to discuss the incident. Those interested can reach them on social media our its 24-hour support line at 419-343-9946.

