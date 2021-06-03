Washington Twp. considers corner of Shoreland and Summit for new township hall and police station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Township trustees will host a meeting on June 22 to discuss buying land at the corner of Shoreland and Summit for a future township hall and police station.
The meeting will be held at the Shoreland Park Shelter House at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
“This will be a huge step in moving the township forward and investing in its future,” township trustee Kellie Schlachter said.
Trustees want residents to send questions ahead of time to trustee@washington-twp.com and they will be discussed at the meeting.
