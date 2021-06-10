Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon cards to pay for sick puppy’s vet bills

By WDIV staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WDIV) - An 8-year-old boy in Michigan sold some of his favorite collectibles to raise the money needed to help his puppy when it got sick.

Bryson Kliemann spends his summers in Michigan with his dad and grandfather. When he’s not there, he is with his mom and stepdad in Virginia.

That’s where he recently got his new best friend Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.

“He didn’t want to play one day and then he started to get slower,” Bryson said.

Parvo is a virus in dogs that can be treated if acted upon quickly, but multiple nights at the veterinarian were going to be tough for the family to afford.

Bryson Kiliman got a new best friend in Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old,...
Bryson Kiliman got a new best friend in Bruce, a rottweiler-lab mix. At only 4 months old, Bruce became sick with parvo.(Family, WDIV via CNN Newsource)

Bryson got the idea to sell his Pokemon cards on the side of the road to raise money for his best pal.

“Every year when it comes up for his birthdays, for Christmas, for whatever, when we take him shopping and stuff like that - it’s Pokemon, Pokemon, Pokemon,” said his grandfather, David Cole. “So for him to get rid of them is something huge.”

Bryson made more than enough money through his sales and a GoFundMe page.

Not only was he able to save Bruce, now he is using the leftover funds to help other families who have dogs that are sick.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail
Ohio healthcare and business organizations are raising alarms about a bill state lawmakers are...
Ohio Republicans look to ease state’s vaccine laws with backing of anti-vaxxers
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Latest News

An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue center creates bucket list for sick puppy
park
Cullen Park Bay Wetlands Project faces local opposition
Toledo Fire & Rescue are fighting a house fire on Locust and Superior Thursday night.
Toledo Fire & Rescue battle house fire on Locust and Superior