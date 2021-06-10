Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail

Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault after police say he caused non-accidental life-threatening trauma to a 9-week-old baby.(Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTVG) - The Bryan man wanted on murder charges temporarily escaped from a Florida jail while awaiting extradition.

Cody Jondreau was arrested on May 11, 2021 in Polk County on a warrant issued in September 2020 from Williams County. Jondreau has been charged in Ohio for Murder, after the death of his 9-week-old son was ruled a homicide.

Jondreau was transferred to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Jail on May 28, 2021 by the United States Marshals Service. Jondreau was awaiting extradition to Ohio for his charges.

On June 9, 2021 Jondreau was housed in the C-wing in South Division, which is known as the maximum security area of the jail.

During recreation time at approximately 10:00 a.m., Jondreau climbed the northwest wall of the recreation yard and went through the razor wire in approximately 26 seconds. Jondreau ran across the roof and jumped eleven feet to the ground, where deputies pursued Jondreau on foot as he continued over a second fence. Deputies continued to pursue Jondreau and he was taken into custody a short distance away in the parking lot of Golf Car Systems located at 5325 140th Avenue North in Clearwater.

Jondreau sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Jondreau is currently in the Pinellas County Jail and will be transported to Ohio once medically cleared.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Ohio healthcare and business organizations are raising alarms about a bill state lawmakers are...
Ohio Republicans look to ease state’s vaccine laws with backing of anti-vaxxers
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Latest News

park
Cullen Park Bay Wetlands Project faces local opposition
Toledo Fire & Rescue are fighting a house fire on Locust and Superior Thursday night.
Toledo Fire & Rescue battle house fire on Locust and Superior
franks french fries
Food trucks back after being sidelined by the pandemic
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home
Neighbors want anti-immigrant graffiti removed from home
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home.
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home