Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTVG) - The Bryan man wanted on murder charges temporarily escaped from a Florida jail while awaiting extradition.

Cody Jondreau was arrested on May 11, 2021 in Polk County on a warrant issued in September 2020 from Williams County. Jondreau has been charged in Ohio for Murder, after the death of his 9-week-old son was ruled a homicide.

Jondreau was transferred to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Jail on May 28, 2021 by the United States Marshals Service. Jondreau was awaiting extradition to Ohio for his charges.

On June 9, 2021 Jondreau was housed in the C-wing in South Division, which is known as the maximum security area of the jail.

During recreation time at approximately 10:00 a.m., Jondreau climbed the northwest wall of the recreation yard and went through the razor wire in approximately 26 seconds. Jondreau ran across the roof and jumped eleven feet to the ground, where deputies pursued Jondreau on foot as he continued over a second fence. Deputies continued to pursue Jondreau and he was taken into custody a short distance away in the parking lot of Golf Car Systems located at 5325 140th Avenue North in Clearwater.

Jondreau sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Jondreau is currently in the Pinellas County Jail and will be transported to Ohio once medically cleared.

