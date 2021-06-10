City of Toledo filing lawsuit against Block Communications over Summit Street reconstruction project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is planning on filing a lawsuit against Block Communications Inc, the parent company of Buckeye Broadband, to recoup the money Toledo spent on moving utility lines for the Summit Street reconstruction project.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz told 13abc about the lawsuit on Thursday. It comes following questioning from federal investigators about the project and discussions of city council resolutions to recoup the money.

The City of Toledo paid more than $972,000 to move the utility lines for Buckeye Broadband, but other utility providers have had to pay for their own changes.

Earlier this week, city administrators told 13abc it supports efforts by City Councilmember Rob Ludeman in determining a path forward, including litigation, in recovering the money. Ludeman announced his intention to recover the money during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

“For several weeks, the City of Toledo has been exploring ways to best protect the long-term interests of its citizens regarding various issues related to the Summit Street project,” a statement from a city spokesperson read. “As we’ve said before, the administration intends to work with City Council on any effort that would help recover costs owed to the City of Toledo.”

On Wednesday, a citizen’s group threatened to sue the City of Toledo if it would not move to require Buckeye Broadband to reimburse the city for the cost of moving the utility lines by Friday at noon. The group includes former mayor Carty Finkbeiner on behalf of residents, voters, and taxpayers.

According to the letter to the city by the citizen’s group, Mayor Kapszukiewicz signed an ordinance into law appropriating $10.5 million for the Summit Street project in May of 2020. Just weeks later, city administrators amended that ordinance to pay additional money to contractors, with more than $617,000 for the purpose of compensating a subcontractor to relocate Buckeye Broadband’s fibre optic cables.

In June of 2020, the City Auditor, John Jaksetic, asked the city’s Law Director, Dale Emch, if that additional money was proper under Toledo Municipal Code, according to emails obtained by 13abc. The Law Director explained that the city was responsible for the cost of moving the lines because it was an aesthetic improvement. Now, the City of Toledo is asking Buckeye Broadband to pay for the changes instead.

NOTE: The city of Toledo is suing to recoup money that the city law director said was perfectly fine to spend in this July 2020 email #13abc https://t.co/0O6sbkbrEe pic.twitter.com/HkJz9ZdTej — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) June 10, 2021

Through a public records request, the 13abc I-team uncovered an email from September of last year discussing legislation for $600,0000 for relocation of utilities.

An accompanying spreadsheet then listed the more than $972,000 the city already spent from its capital budget to move the Buckeye Broadband lines. The chart doesn’t mention any other payments to move other lines, but it does lay out totals those companies paid to move their own lines.

The spreadsheet says it cost $587,000 to relocate Columbia Gas, AT&T, Charter, and a company called Zayo’s fiber lines. All this is accompanied by the legislation asking for $600,000 from the capital improvement fund.

Here’s part of that email from Doug Stephens, the deputy director for the Department of Public Utilities.

He says to city staff: “I am going to have Law/22 {that’s the floor of the Mayor’s Administration at One Government Center} put the bullet points together. Honestly, I don’t think DPU should present this legislation so hopefully they will and we will be support.” Stephens went on to say “as for the spreadsheet that is for our information only. Do not forward it beyond this email.”

The legislation for the $600,000 never made it to the city council. Members never got a chance to consider it.

Zayo reps confirmed to 13abc that they paid for their own utility work. Columbia Gas and Charter wouldn’t comment but sources have told 13abc all those utilities paid their own.

Monday, we asked a city spokesman why that legislation for the $600,000 never made it to the council. We haven’t gotten an answer yet.

