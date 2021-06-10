Fight brews between land owners and city of Oregon

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a fight brewing between some home and landowners and the city of Oregon.

The city is looking at a more than 400 acre piece of land by the intersection of North Curtice Road and Navarre Avenue as a possible site for an industrial park.

People who own farmland in the area have been approached by the city to see if they’re interested in selling their land for that project.

However some of the residents there are not interested. Frank Ozanski lives within one of the residential areas in the site and says “There’s a lot of other areas and going into a residential area where people have established their lives and built their homes. To find out we’re going to have an industrial park right in the middle of us. Three sides residential will surround them?”

Beth Ackerman was approached by the city but won’t sell. She says there are two wetlands in the region and it’s a nesting area for eagles. “We’re very concerned with the disregard for the lake and trying to preserve what we have left.”

It’s not that the residents are against development, just not in their area. Mike Beazley is the Oregon City Administrator and says “The city of Oregon and all communities have a responsibility to their residents and their future to look ahead for possible development.”

Beazley goes on to say that there is no project set in stone yet. And if something comes together there will be ample opportunity for community input in support of or against the project. “Farmers that are interested in possible development could choose to sell their land for that development. People who aren’t won’t. the city can never force anyone to sell their land or take it eminent domain.”

