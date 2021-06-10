Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There may soon be a second COVID-19 vaccine option for adolescents.

Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children 12-17.

Last month, the company reported the results of a trial for the age group.

It showed none of the 3,700 kids who received the vaccine contracted the virus, starting 14 days after their second dose.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the same age group last month.

Moderna’s vaccine is like Pfizer’s. Both use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to build immunity to the virus. Their efficacy rates are nearly identical.

Many experts consider vaccinating younger people as soon as possible important to fighting coronavirus as schools prepare for in-person learning in the fall.

Moderna has also asked regulators in Canada and Europe to approve its vaccine for the 12-17 age bracket.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail
Ohio healthcare and business organizations are raising alarms about a bill state lawmakers are...
Ohio Republicans look to ease state’s vaccine laws with backing of anti-vaxxers
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Latest News

An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue center creates bucket list for sick puppy
park
Cullen Park Bay Wetlands Project faces local opposition
Toledo Fire & Rescue are fighting a house fire on Locust and Superior Thursday night.
Toledo Fire & Rescue battle house fire on Locust and Superior