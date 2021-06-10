MSP investigating double homicide in Lenawee Co.

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A double homicide discovered Wednesday night in Lenawee County is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

At approximately 9:20 pm, officers from the Raisin Township Police Department and troopers from the Monroe Post were dispatched to the 2000 block of Laberdee Rd to investigate a shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival two subjects were found deceased at the scene of apparent gunshot wounds. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police Monroe Post. The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by members of the Raisin Township Police Department, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, Madison Township Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

The Michigan State Police Monroe Post are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact Trooper Ghannam at the Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

