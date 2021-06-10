Traffic
Ohio getting $34 million for COVID disparities

A warning from top health experts about a COVID-19 variant now spreading in the United States.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The CDC has awarded the Ohio Department of Health and the City of Columbus Center for Public Health $34,408,031 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.

“These grants demonstrate our steadfast commitment to keeping equity at the center of everything we do,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “They are an important step in our unwavering efforts to strengthen our communities’ readiness for public health emergencies—and to helping everyone in America have equal opportunities for health.”

The intended outcomes of these grants are to 1) reduce COVID-19-related health disparities, 2) improve and increase testing and contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and are underserved, including racial and ethnic minority groups and people living in rural communities, and 3) improve state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

“The pandemic has laid bare longstanding health inequities, and health departments are on the front line of efforts to address those inequities,” said José T. Montero, M.D., Director of CDC’s Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Support. “These grants will provide these health departments with much needed support to address disparities in communities that need it most.”

The state, local, and territorial health departments receiving the grants can be found here. To learn more about CDC COVID-19 State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Funding, visit this page. For more detail on HHS COVID-19 funding, please visit HHS COVID-19 Funding | HHS TAGGS.

