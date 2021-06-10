Traffic
Optigo Mobile Vision provides eyewear to the community

The owner says she helps her clients who don’t have transportation get the eyewear they need
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local business owner is bringing optical experiences right to your doorsteps.

Optigo Mobile Vision helps people in our community gain access to eyewear, even if they don’t have transportation.

Kristin Moncrief is a licensed Optician who started Optigo in 2016. She decided to add mobile services last summer.

“Transportation is a lot of times an issue and being able to come right to my customers front door step is very important to them and me because I am providing a service that they need.”

Optigo offers free sports googles to kids and vouchers for eye exams and eyewear for the uninsured,

To learn more go to twixnbetween.com

