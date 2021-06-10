Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Postal worker abducted at gunpoint by masked men allegedly looking for drugs

By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) - The broad daylight abduction of a U.S. postal worker in Rhode Island is now part of a federal criminal probe involving drugs mailed to the state from Puerto Rico, police say.

Court documents detail the June 1 abduction of a letter carrier in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was held at gunpoint by two masked men, who he says drove him to his own home, said they were watching him and asked questions about a package he delivered in May to a house on Melrose Avenue.

The men claimed the package was empty. It was allegedly supposed to have contained drugs.

When the three arrived at the postal worker’s house, the worker said he didn’t have his house keys. The masked men then drove him back to the scene of the abduction.

“It is a scary thought, and thank God, that carrier is all set. He’s OK,” said Rick Blinkhorn, a retired USPS letter carrier.

The incident sparked a fast-moving federal and state investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Rhode Island State Police. Surveillance teams watched packages from Puerto Rico being delivered to homes in various Rhode Island cities.

A search warrant of three packages discovered Saran-wrapped bundles of cocaine next to metal tins of dominoes.

Federal agents arrested Edgar Medina, Andres Garay and Ronald Hall on Wednesday and charged them all with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Kidnapping charges are likely to follow.

Investigators found black surgical masks in the suspects’ cars, the same masks the postal worker says his abductors were wearing. The victim also identified their gray Chrysler sedan.

In Medina’s apartment, detectives discovered a handwritten note that read, “Need full name Physical + vehicle description of carrier(s) on this very date You will be compensated someone will meet you on Friday or Saturday.”

Documents show all three suspects have served federal prison terms for previous drug-related convictions. They are being held at the Wyatt Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail
Ohio healthcare and business organizations are raising alarms about a bill state lawmakers are...
Ohio Republicans look to ease state’s vaccine laws with backing of anti-vaxxers
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Latest News

An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue center creates bucket list for sick puppy
park
Cullen Park Bay Wetlands Project faces local opposition
Toledo Fire & Rescue are fighting a house fire on Locust and Superior Thursday night.
Toledo Fire & Rescue battle house fire on Locust and Superior