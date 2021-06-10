Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Prince Philip ‘wasn’t looking forward’ to centenary ‘fuss’

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — On what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, his youngest child said he would not have been looking forward to any celebrations to mark the occasion.

In an interview with the BBC that was broadcast Thursday, the 57-year-old Prince Edward said the royal family would have “loved” the chance for Philip to be able to experience his centenary, even if his late father would have balked at “all the fuss and bother.”

“I think he wasn’t really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were,” Edward said.

“Everybody will have their own memories,” Edward said. “He was that sort of larger-than-life person. Once met, never forgotten.”

Philip died on April 9, 2021, just two months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral a little more than a week later was a low-key affair at Windsor Castle with attendees in St. George’s Chapel limited to just 30 people as a result of the coronavirus restrictions at the time. Most poignantly, Queen Elizabeth II, Philip’s wife of 73 years, sat alone on one side of the chapel.

Reflecting on his father’s funeral amid the pandemic, Edward said it was an “extraordinary” but “strange” day.

The queen, 95, has already marked the occasion with the planting of a newly bred rose named after her late husband. The Duke of Edinburgh Rose has been planted in the Windsor Castle gardens.

Philip, who was born on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 — five years before she became queen. The queen has described her husband, who became Britain’s longest-serving consort, her “strength and stay.”

Prince Charles, 72, also honored his late father on Thursday with a social media post on the Instagram account he shares with his wife Camilla. It showed a young Charles holding his father’s hand as Philip, wearing a dapper double-breasted suit and sunglasses, greeted him after returning home from a trip to Malta in 1951.

“Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52-year-old Dee Ann Warner of Tecumseh was last seen in the early morning on April 25.
Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Cody Jay Jondreau (pictured here in a 2019 booking photo) faces charges of felonious assault...
Bryan man facing murder charge in the death of his son temporarily escapes Florida jail
Ohio healthcare and business organizations are raising alarms about a bill state lawmakers are...
Ohio Republicans look to ease state’s vaccine laws with backing of anti-vaxxers
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Latest News

An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue creates bucket list for sick puppy
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe
An animal rescue center in Minnesota is helping a sick puppy live out his bucket list.
Animal rescue center creates bucket list for sick puppy
park
Cullen Park Bay Wetlands Project faces local opposition
Toledo Fire & Rescue are fighting a house fire on Locust and Superior Thursday night.
Toledo Fire & Rescue battle house fire on Locust and Superior