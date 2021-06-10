Sheriff: “We’ve exhausted all the searches” in case of missing Lenawee County woman

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - It’s been more than one month since a Lenawee County woman went missing, and authorities now say they are halting all searches for Dee Ann Warner.

Warner, 52, was last seen on April 24 at her home on Munger Road outside of Tecumseh, Michigan.

“It’s been tough for the community and it’s been tough for the family,” said Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier. “I can’t go out into the community without someone expressing concern about this.”

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police have searched hundreds of acres of farmland with drones and on foot with K9s but have not found any sign of Warner.

Sheriff Bevier said investigators are now halting all searches unless there is a break in the case.

“Unless we get any other information we have pretty much exhausted all of the searches,” said Bevier. “We searched everything we can, but new things come up all the time and we will make sure that we keep all avenues open. We haven’t ruled anything out at this point.”

Investigators said Warner’s purse and cell phone are also missing, but there’s been no activity on phone records or bank accounts.

As more people start visiting second homes for the summer season, Bevier is asking people to take time to keep an eye out for any sign of Warner.

“We ask everyone to do that, including seasonal people coming in,” Bevier said. “It’s frustrating for the family, it’s frustrating for all of us when there’s not a lot of information out there, but we will continue to work on the case and look into any information we have.”

Anyone with information on Warner’s whereabouts should call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stopper of Lenawee County.

