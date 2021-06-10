The Solheim Cup to begin construction, seeking tournament volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Inverness Golf Club is preparing to host the biggest event in the world for women’s professional golf. To do so, it’s getting the biggest temporary pavilion ever constructed for the LPGA.

2021 Solheim Cup Tournament Director Becky Newell says the Meijer Pavilion will be 72,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space for the fans, and that it’s designed to host a raucous party.

“We’re going to have bands out there every day, and there’s just one thing that people don’t really get about Solheim Cup, we don’t hold up ‘Quiet Please’ paddles, we hold up signs that say ‘Get loud,’” explained Newell.

The Solheim Cup itself is already in Toledo. It will be up for grabs by Team USA or Team Europe once the tournament begins in September 2021. Before that happens, organizers need volunteers for the course.

“$175. You get a full uniform. You get two different tickets that are good all week long. So, those two tickets alone are over $500, so you can still, when you’re not volunteering, come out and enjoy the event,” adds Newell.

