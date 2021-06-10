Temperance man convicted in murder, beheading of step-grandmother

MONROE CO., Michigan (WTVG) - A Temperance man has been found guilty of the murder of his step-grandmother following a trial over the last several days in Monroe County.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Kenny McBride, 45, was convicted on Thursday for the February 2020 death and beheading of Cecilia Gibson. McBride was found guilty of murder in the first degree and mutilation of Gibson’s corpse. He was charged as a habitual offender because of three prior felony convictions, according to prosecutors.

The murder conviction comes with a life sentence without possibility of parole and the mutilation conviction carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to the prosecutor. His sentencing is set for August 19.

The trial began on Monday and testimony lasted three days. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding McBride guilty.

Authorities found the body of 79-year-old Cecelia Gibson in a Bedford Township home in February 2020. The body had been beheaded.

At the time of her death, Gibson was living with her son, Kenneth Reece. Reece is McBride’s father. Gibson was living there to help care for her daughter, Recce’s wife, who had recently died after a battle with cancer. McBride started staying at the home about six weeks earlier.

Reece found Gibson’s body when he returned home on February 17, 2020, and called the police. Authorities found Gibson’s dismembered body and signs of a violent struggle, according to trial evidence. Her head was removed from her body and tossed outside, prosecutors said.

McBride and Gibson were reportedly in an argument about McBride’s children leading up to the murder. The presented evidence said McBride beat Gibson to death using a ceramic piggy bank and a metal child-gate, prosecutors said. Gibson was struck at least 19 times. After suffering massive head trauma, Gibson died. That;s when McBride used three knives to cut off her head.

Prosecutors presented the knives, McBride’s bloody jeans, cut-up photos of McBride’s children, DNA, cell phone records, fingerprint evidence, and other evidence during the trial.

Prosecutors said the convictions stem from an investigation by Detective Jeffrey Hooper and Sgt. Michael Predmore from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 19 witnesses testified during the trial, including Gibson’s family members.

“This gruesome case presented some challenging evidentiary issues, but the efforts of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and hundreds of hours of diligent and outstanding work by Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Allison Arnold, Leah Hubbard, and Anthony Capser, helped secure this conviction,” said Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roehrig. “It is difficult to imagine the hatred that must have driven the defendant to commit such a brutal and horrifying murder.”

