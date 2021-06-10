Traffic
Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect
Toledo Police negotiating with shooting suspect(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man after a barricade situation on Thursday.

According to TPD, a man fired shots outside of a home on D Street Thursday morning before running indoors with the gun.

A SWAT team, Toledo Police, and Toledo Fire and Rescue set up a command post nearby to negotiate with the suspect. Police said he eventually surrendered peacefully. He is in police custody but it’s unclear what charges he will face.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

