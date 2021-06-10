Barricaded man surrenders, arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man after a barricade situation on Thursday.

According to TPD, a man fired shots outside of a home on D Street Thursday morning before running indoors with the gun.

A SWAT team, Toledo Police, and Toledo Fire and Rescue set up a command post nearby to negotiate with the suspect. Police said he eventually surrendered peacefully. He is in police custody but it’s unclear what charges he will face.

No one was hurt in the incident.

