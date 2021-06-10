Where can you watch fireworks in the area?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are announcing plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates are subject to change.

Bedford: June 25, rain date June 26

Bowling Green: July 3

Clyde: July 3

Defiance: July 2

Findlay: July 3

Fostoria: July 3

Fremont: July 3

Huron Twp.: July 1

Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3

Monroe: July 3

Napoleon: July 4

Springfield: June 26

Swanton: July 3

Sylvania: July 3

Toledo: July 2

Whitehouse: July 2

Woodville: July 3

