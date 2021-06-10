Where can you watch fireworks in the area?
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are announcing plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates are subject to change.
Bedford: June 25, rain date June 26
Bowling Green: July 3
Clyde: July 3
Defiance: July 2
Findlay: July 3
Fostoria: July 3
Fremont: July 3
Huron Twp.: July 1
Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3
Monroe: July 3
Napoleon: July 4
Springfield: June 26
Swanton: July 3
Sylvania: July 3
Toledo: July 2
Whitehouse: July 2
Woodville: July 3
