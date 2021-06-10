Traffic
Where can you watch fireworks in the area?

Communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are planning fireworks displays for the Fourth of July holiday.
Communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are planning fireworks displays for the Fourth of July holiday. (Photo source: WDAM)
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local communities are announcing plans for their Fourth of July fireworks displays. Dates are subject to change.

Bedford: June 25, rain date June 26

Bowling Green: July 3

Clyde: July 3

Defiance: July 2

Findlay: July 3

Fostoria: July 3

Fremont: July 3

Huron Twp.: July 1

Maumee/Perrysburg: July 3

Monroe: July 3

Napoleon: July 4

Springfield: June 26

Swanton: July 3

Sylvania: July 3

Toledo: July 2

Whitehouse: July 2

Woodville: July 3

