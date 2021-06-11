CCHS caddy wins Evans Scholarship

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Being a golf caddy is a lot of hard work. A lot of the work goes unnoticed. However, that’s not the case when it comes to KeShaun Bailey. His work as a caddy at Inverness golf club is being recognized in a major way. He’s a 2021 recipient of the Evans Scholarship. The scholarship is only awarded to golf caddies and covers full college tuition and housing.

“I was in shock honestly,” said the 17-year-old caddy. “I’m used to going for things but I’m not used to them going my way. When I heard it, I was just relieved. All the long hard days and hard work paid off.”

As you can maybe imagine, KeShaun wasn’t the only member of his family who felt some sort of relief with the good news. His mother and father both had high emotions upon hearing their son, who’s choosing to attend The Ohio State University to study environmental biology and minor in business, was awarded a full-ride to college.

“My mom cried....as moms usually do,” Keshaun joked. “And my dad was just like really proud and he hugged me was like ‘You did it.’”

The Evans Scholarship is awarded based on a caddy’s strong record, excellent grades, outstanding character and demonstrated financial need. Keshaun, a Central Catholic graduate, stayed quite busy in high school. He is a member of National Honor Society and tutors other students. He played football, lacrosse and wrestled for the Fighting Irish. He was also a member of the African-American Club. Despite having seemingly no free time, he still managed to log over 150 rounds of golf at Inverness.

“It all starts with being able to walk four hour rounds up and down hills out here in the sun,” he said. “But also being able to understand clubs and help golfers out by choosing one for them.”

It’s clear through his hard work, recommendations from golfers he worked with and obviously winning this award that Keshaun has a vast knowledge of what it takes to be successful at golf. But the question remains, is he any good at playing golf?

“I cannot play golf to save my life,” he laughed. “I can tell you everything I want to do but I can’t do it myself.”

Well, at least he’s honest, too.

