Cunningham sentenced in 2020 murder case

Christopher Carrington was shot and killed early March 15.
By Jeremy Schneider
Updated: 12 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old accused of a March 2020 shooting death was found guilty of murder after entering an Alford plea in the case.

Tacarie Cunningham was ordered to serve a sentence of 15 years to life, with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Police arrested Cunningham on March 15, 2020, for shooting Christopher Carrington, who was killed in an early morning shooting in the 700 block of Sylvania.

Carrington was suffering from one gunshot wound when police found him. He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he later died.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

