Food trucks back after being sidelined by the pandemic

franks french fries
franks french fries(reporter)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The festival and the fair season officially kick off with the return of the Whitehouse Cherry Fest this weekend through Sunday.

The carnival rides are open and the kids and parents are lining up for tickets. Linda Henderson doesn’t even mind standing in line with her son “It feels amazing to just be outside of the house and just being normal.”

Tim Floyd agrees as he sits on the bench eating fair food with his son “I’ve never been to the Cherry Festival so early in my life. But it’s hard to wait with something finally going on.”

The food truck owners are just thankful to have a fair season this year after COVID shut down events like this forcing many to park their trucks for the better part of a year.

Cindy Zaker owns the popular Franks Famous Fries food truck along with nine others selling various fair favorites like elephant ears. The business has been in her family for five generations and last year was hard on them financially. “It was pretty devastating we lost some major fairs we lost the national tractor pull.” And Cindy says they normally have at least three of their trucks at that event.

As the festival runs through Sunday there are expected to be more than 10,000 people who come to the Whitehouse Cherry Fest. This year there may be more as people are eager to get out of the house and back into a normal Summer.

