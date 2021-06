WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department will host a walk-up vaccine clinic this weekend at the Cherry Fest in Whitehouse.

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 1-7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. The vaccinations will be given out at the First Aid Station at the festival.

Heading out to the Whitehouse Cherry Fest🍒 this weekend? US too! We will be offering FREE one-dose J&J vaccines today and tomorrow. Stop by and say hello 👋 Posted by Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.