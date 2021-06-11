Lucas County and Zepf Center reach agreement to provide crisis care services

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The closing of Rescue Mental Health & Addiction Services at the end of June prompted the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County (MHRSB) to reach an agreement with Zepf Center to provide crisis service for the county starting in July.

The plan, announced Friday and subject to the approval of the MHRSB board at their regular meeting on Tuesday, taps the Zepf Center to take-over the 24/7 crisis line and provide onsite or community-based emergency assessments and facilitating hospital admissions when appropriate.

The announcement added that the board will work to place employees of Rescue within the system, including at Zepf Center as part of the crisis care system after June 30.

