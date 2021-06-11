Man injured in shootout with TPD denied insanity plea by judge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was arrested after exchanging gunfire with Toledo Police in January had his plea of not guilty reason of insanity denied by a judge.

Demetric Kelley was injured when he was shot by police while attempting to flee the parking lot of the Secor Woods Apartments. He’s facing two counts of felonious assault.

With his original insanity plea denied, Kelley entered a not guilty plea. He’s scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 23.

Kelley was arrested on Jan. 2 after exchanging gunfire with three TPD officers. According to body camera footage released by the police, officers responded to the apartments three times between Friday and Saturday as members of Kelley’s family, and then several neighbors, reported that he was in medical or mental distress. On the third call, officers arrived and found Kelley outside the apartments with a handgun.

The footage shows Kelley and the officers exchanging fire, followed by a foot chase during which Kelley is struck by bullets from one of the officers. Kelley was hospitalized with six gunshot wounds, three from the officer’s weapon. He has since been released from the hospital.

