Neighbors want anti-immigrant graffiti removed from home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some homeowners say they woke up to graffiti on the side of a neighbor’s home. They say they noticed it on Sunday and want it removed.

The graffiti is on a house in the 800 block of Yondota Street. Neighbors say it’s racist.

A neighbor says he had words with the homeowners, and was called a homophobic slur.

Toledo Police came to the neighborhood on Wednesday to try and smooth out the tension. Police say the homeowners claim the house was vandalized, but refused to file a report.

“They have told the officer that they did not do it. So we would think that they would be willing to paint it or get it removed as quick as possible,“ said neighbor Alberto Castaneda.

The homeowner claims they are discussing how to handle the alleged vandalism.

