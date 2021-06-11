Traffic
Police investigate four commercial break-ins

By Alexis Means
Updated: 6 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Detectives are investigating four break-ins at local businesses.

Police say someone broke into the Smokin Olive Deli, Lickity Split, San Marcos and Star of India. The break-ins started June 1.

The crimes are taking place between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., with the suspect focusing on computers and safes.

Detectives were able to pull a photo from one of the businesses surveillance systems.

“It’s not an excellent photo and we know that but we are hoping that people may be able to identify the shoes or see what the suspect is wearing and link that up with somebody they know,” said Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

Police say in one case the suspect pried open the side door.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

