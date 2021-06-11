Traffic
Promenade Park docks won’t be available during Solheim Cup opening ceremony

The docks will be removed shortly before the September 3 event, but will be available for other concerts.
The docks outside Promenade Park in Toledo will be temporarily removed for the opening ceremony...
The docks outside Promenade Park in Toledo will be temporarily removed for the opening ceremony of the Solheim Cup in September.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The docks at Promenade Park will be going away during the Solheim Cup opening ceremonies, where pop singer Gwen Stefani will be making an appearance this September. ProMedica cited security and safety concerns during the event as the reasoning behind the decision.

According to a ProMedica spokesperson, the docks will be removed shortly before the September 3 event, though they did not provide exact dates.

Boaters don’t need to worry, though. The docks will be available for other events in the ProMedica Summer Concert series, which kicks off on July 9 with Collective Soul. You can check here for a complete list of the summer concerts.

