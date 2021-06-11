Promenade Park docks won’t be available during Solheim Cup opening ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The docks at Promenade Park will be going away during the Solheim Cup opening ceremonies, where pop singer Gwen Stefani will be making an appearance this September. ProMedica cited security and safety concerns during the event as the reasoning behind the decision.

According to a ProMedica spokesperson, the docks will be removed shortly before the September 3 event, though they did not provide exact dates.

“The Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony, including the Gwen Stefani concert, is a large international event requiring heightened security. Additionally, the event will conclude with a fireworks display launched from a barge in the middle of the Maumee River. After consultation with The Department of Public Service, Toledo Fire & Rescue and the United States Coast Guard, the decision was made to remove the docks during the event for the safety and security of everyone involved. We realize the removal of the docks during the event may be disappointing to some boaters. The safety and security for all Solheim events is top priority.”

Boaters don’t need to worry, though. The docks will be available for other events in the ProMedica Summer Concert series, which kicks off on July 9 with Collective Soul. You can check here for a complete list of the summer concerts.

