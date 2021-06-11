Suspects stopped with more than $3K worth of stolen merchandise at Toledo JCPenney

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people from Indianapolis were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from the JCPenney store in Toledo.

Nancy Mays, 43, and Sollie Nance, 39, were both stopped by a loss prevention officer after they allegedly attempted to carry unpurchased merchandise past the last point of sale at the store.

According to court documents, Mays was seen with $1,841 of JCPenney merchandise on camera, while Nance was seen with $1,653.50 worth of merchandise. When approached by a loss prevention officer, both suspects dropped the merchandise on the ground, and Nance attempted to flee.

Both suspects gave false names to the arresting officers. In addition to theft charges, Mays is also charged with making a false statement to mislead a public official.

Mays and Nance appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Friday morning. Mays had her bond set at $10,000 for the theft charge and an own-recognizance bond for the falsification charge. Nance had his bond set at $10,000 for the theft charge. They are both scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

