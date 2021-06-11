Toledo man indicted for alleged sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Derrick Murphy, 38, of Toledo with sex trafficking and transportation of a minor Friday.

In April 2021, law enforcement officers received information regarding the sexual exploitation of a minor victim in the Toledo and Detroit areas by an individual later identified as the Defendant. After investigating the information, investigators were able to identify the minor victim and rescue her.

The Defendant was arrested on April 27, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.