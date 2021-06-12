6/12: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

A marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms exists this evening, along/west of I-75. Gusty winds up to 60mph will be the primary threat. Cells will drift generally east/southeast, with storm activity wrapping up by midnight. Sunday will finally see that lingering humidity start to exit, as a weak cold front drops in -- though highs will still make the mid to upper 80s.The Monday morning commute may see some showers/storms diving in from the northwest, though even drier air will roll in behind it as midweek highs settle in the upper 70s.

