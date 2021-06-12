Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An off-duty flight attendant caused a scuffle that forced a Delta plane en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Oklahoma City Friday.

Crew members and passengers on Delta Flight 1730 said the man assaulted two flight attendants and briefly commandeered the intercom.

Oklahoma City police report the suspect threatened to take the plane down.

Passengers described the man as acting strangely before the incident and say he was wearing a helmet along with elbow and knee pads.

Passenger Benjamin Curlee heard some of the commotion from his seat near the back of the plane.

“The perpetrator was on the intercom and was telling passengers to return to their seat because oxygen masks were going to be required of them,” Curlee said. “That created quite a stir amongst everyone around us. It became very tense.”

At one point, the captain called out over the intercom for able-bodied men to step forward and help subdue the suspect.

Once the plane landed, the unruly passenger was taken into custody and transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with minor injuries.

Passengers were asked to leave the plane as bomb technicians searched and cleared the aircraft.

The plane was able to resume its flight to Atlanta after a three-hour delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sollie Nance, left, and Nancy Mays are accused of attempting to steal merchandise from a Toledo...
Suspects stopped with more than $3K worth of stolen merchandise at Toledo JCPenney
A Toledo man is dead after drowning at Three Meadows Pond in Perrysburg Friday evening,...
Man dies after drowning in Perrysburg pond
Samantha Cherry left her position with a restaurant due to her pregnancy, but she is currently...
Restaurant workers call for change within industry
Neighbors want racist graffiti removed from home
Neighbors want anti-immigrant graffiti removed from home
Summit Street construction in downtown Toledo. May 17, 2021.
City of Toledo officially files lawsuit against Block Communications for Summit Street expenses

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, handler Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a...
Star dog handler hurt in wreck en route to Westminster show
The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with...
Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene