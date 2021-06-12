Fire damages apartment in Springfield Township overnight

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township firefighters battled an apartment fire overnight.

According to the department’s Facebook page, crews arrived on the scene to find the fire in a kitchen of one of the units at Oakfield Apartments.

Firefighters contained the flames to that apartment and kitchen area.

No one was hurt. Springfield firefighters were assisted by Sylvania Fire & EMS and Monclova Township.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.